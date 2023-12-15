Aston Villa strike deal with US-based investment firm

The agreement will see Atairos acquire a minority stake in V Sports, Villa’s holding company controlled by billionaire duo Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, which also has a stake in Portuguese outfit Vitoria and partnerships with several other clubs around the world.

In a statement announcing the deal, Sawiris and Edens said Atairos, which was founded in 2016 and claims to have more than £5billion in equity capital, shared their “compelling vision for the future of the club and our passion for football.”

They continued: “This exciting partnership enhances the club’s financial footing and strengthens its ability to compete in England and in Europe.

“V Sports is fully committed to further investment in Aston Villa FC and its men’s and women’s teams and looks forward to its continued growth and success.”

Sawiris and Edens have already ploughed more than £500million into Villa since saving the club from the brink of administration in 2018. After winning promotion from the Championship a year later, Villa have continued to climb and currently sit third in the Premier League.

While the owners’ investment will continue, the contribution of Atairos should help with major projects including the planned £100m revamp of Villa Park, which will see the North Stand completely rebuilt and increase the stadium’s capacity beyond 50,000.

Atairos chairman and CEO, Michael Angelakis, said: “Aston Villa is a historic football club with an exceptional management team and significant growth potential.

“We are strong believers in the long-term global growth potential of the Premier League and Aston Villa’s men’s and women’s teams.

“We have great respect for Aston Villa’s leadership and look forward to partnering with Nassef and Wes.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in supporting businesses in the leisure, sports, and live entertainment industries to elevate the club to even greater heights.”

In addition to the stake in Vitoria, V Sports has partnerships with a network of clubs including Real Union from Spain, Egyptian Premier League side ZED FC and the recently crowned Japanese J1 League champions, Vissel Kobe.

Sawiris and Edens will continue to have 100 per cent ownership and control of Villa when the Atairos deal, which is subject to Premier League approval, goes through.