Jed Wallace ready to go extra mile for West Brom

Wallace injured his shoulder at Cardiff a couple of weeks ago and missed the defeats against Leicester and Sunderland.

But the captain was itching to return and made himself available with painkillers on the bench at Rotherham, where he emerged for a key role in smashing in a stunning late free-kick for 2-0.

“It was brilliant, I was desperate to get back in the squad and happy to contribute,” Wallace said. “I was chomping at the bit to get on and you saw the impact from all of the players.

“The lads are saying by shoulder strapping put me off balance and made me score the free-kick! Shocking really.

“The shoulder was alright to be fair, nothing a few paracetamol and a bit of old-school tape can’t fix. Right now with the adrenaline I could probably run through a brick wall and it’d be alright to be honest but it might be a bit sore in the morning!”

“I’m just happy to be back playing, I love playing for this club and love playing football, nights like tonight make it worth it.”

Wallace, who took his goal tally for the season to three in South Yorkshire, added: “I’ve been lucky, touch wood, I’ve not missed many games in my career and I’ve been lucky coming here to play most games.

“I feel for the fans and the manager because it’s a lot more stressful from the sides, on the pitch you feel you have some control in it. The longer I’m on the pitch the better.”

Wallace’s absence was felt at Sunderland where the Baggies were also without fellow experienced winger and one of the players of the season Matt Phillips, who will be out for four months with a serious hamstring injury.

But the captain played the role of orchestrator from the bench for the final 15 minutes at Rotherham and was an organised presence for his side in a crucial return to winning ways.

Boss Carlos Corberan added: “Wallace is the captain and when you’re captain it means you have responsibilities and one set of leadership skills that you have to show and to use.”