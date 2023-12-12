Rotherham vs Albion - Match preview

But the reality is anything but as Carlos Corberan’s visitors look to overcome a rare pair of defeats with ever-dwindling firepower.

It’s been a tough time for the Millers this season. They have been managerless for almost a month and no wins in eight has seen them slide to the bottom of the pile.

Wayne Carlisle has been in interim charge after the sacking of Matt Taylor.

But Albion, despite staying fifth in the table following rare back-to-back league defeats under Corberan, have stumbled themselves and tonight provides a very real test as to whether the Baggies have what it takes to grit their teeth and power through.

It has been a season of a blunted attack for Albion so far and the situation shows no sign of relenting. No sooner did Corberan have close to all of his armoury available, three more key players have fallen.