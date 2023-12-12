Rotherham 0 West Brom 2 - Report

Reverses against Leicester and Sunderland had threatened to put the brakes on the Baggies' promotion tilt as a stretched squad showed signs of weariness.

But Carlos Corberan's men, boosted by the returning Wallace, swatted aside rock-bottom Rotherham at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for an important win - thanks to a much-improved second period.

A dire first half showed little imagination from either side with the hosts, fresh off appointing Leam Richardson, looking to spoil Albion's style with a stubborn display.

Diangana crashed in his fourth goal of the season from the edge of the box shortly after the restart and Wallace, back from a shoulder problem, struck a fine free-kick in the dying moments to seal the victory.

Albion remain fifth, the position they have held for a couple of weeks, but most crucially the win injected some faith that Corberan's men were back on track - with improved fitness to boot - following a short sticky period.

Corberan welcomed Brandon Thomas-Asante back to his first XI with the absence, as expected, of Josh Maja, for whom a long-term absence is set to be confirmed.

The other change from the Stadium of Light was the return of Okay Yokuslu to midfield after his one-match ban. He came in for John Swift, with Jayson Molumby moved into a slightly advanced midfield role ahead of Yokuslu and Alex Mowatt.

Just as relevant were the alterations on the substitute bench, with Jed Wallace and Adam Reach back and included in a matchday squad.

West Bromwich Albion's Okay Yokuslu (left) and Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin battle for the ball

Captain Wallace had only missed three games with a shoulder injury but his absence has been felt. The versatile Reach, meanwhile, was involved for the first time this season after surgery on his groin in July.

The New York Stadium was buoyed by the appointment of Richardson 24 hours ahead of kick-off. The former Wigan boss had been out of work for 13 months, while the Millers were winless in eight, including four under interim Wayne Carlisle in his month in charge.

It was a forgettable first half in South Yorkshire. Corberan's side struggled to build up a head of steam or momentum in a scrappy and bitty first period. Former Albion loanee Jordan Hugill, tormentor of Corberan's side here in April, sent a tame header at Alex Palmer, but action at either end was sparce.

Diangana and Jeremy Sarmiento, playing on either flank, showed bright flashes but Rotherham's full-back pair, Wolves and Villa loan duo Dexter Lembikisa and Seb Revan, won those battles more often than not.

Revan showed a bit of imagination for the hosts and fired a shot over Palmer's right corner from a tight angle but it was a dull 45 minutes of football. Albion were, at least, comfortable with Kyle Bartley and the imperious Cedric Kipre this time keeping Hugill at arm's length.

It was clear Corberan had to spark a reaction at the interval and the visitors emerged brighter for the second half.

Albion had already spurned their best opening of the night - as Molumby volleyed wide from the edge of the box after fine Sarmiento and Conor Townsend approach play - when the visitors found a breakthrough nine minutes into the restart.

Diangana started the move. He was front-footed over halfway and played a good ball down the right to release the energetic Molumby.

The Irishman sent in a good cross that Rotherham could only half-clear deep in their box and the ball dropped to Diangana, in space, on the edge of the area.

Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The DR Congo international steadied himself before he unleashed a low shot that flicked off Millers defender Sean Morrison and wrongfooted the previously untested Viktor Johansson in goal.

Diangana celebrated his fourth goal of the season with the 1,200 travelling fans behind the goal as relief emerged from the away end.

It didn't feel like the hosts had the quality or belief to muster a fightback. It was Albion who looked sharper after the opening goal as Sarmiento and Thomas-Asante combined well but were just in each other's way.

Corberan had the luxury of reintroducing skipper Wallace - as well as the fresh and eager legs of youngster Tom Fellows - after the hour and both caused havoc for a weary Millers backline.

Rotherham's only way in were hopeful set-pieces from deep. One flew across the Albion penalty box while Palmer grabbed another good cross from open play.

One goal would have done the job but the Baggies rounded off the job in style with a memorable second.

Mowatt was felled outside the box from a clumsy tackle and Wallace, fresh from his absence, stepped up to do the rest with a thunderous free-kick that kissed the crossbar on its way in to ease any lingering nerves and leave travelling Baggies chanting Christmas carols into the night.

Teams

Rotherham United (4-2-3-1): Johansson; Lembikisa, Odoffin, Morrison (c), Revan; Lindsay (Hall, 70), Rathbone (Eaves, 90+3); Tiehi, Appiah (Nombe, 70), Bramall; Hugill (Kelly, 84).

Subs not used: Phillips, Peltier, McGuckin.

Albion (4-3-3): Palmer; Furlong (Ajayi, 90+2), Bartley, Kipre, Townsend (c); Yokuslu (Chalobah, 90+2), Mowatt, Molumby (Wallace, 66); Diangana (Fellows, 66), Thomas-Asante, Sarmiento (Pipa, 79).

Subs not used: Griffiths, Reach, Pieters, Swift.

Attendance: 9,567 (1,237 Albion fans)

Referee: Sam Barrott