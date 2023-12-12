Aston Villa thoughts turn to Europe

Unai Emery’s team returned to training at Bodymoor Heath today, having been given two days off to rest following a gruelling run of five matches in 14 days which culminated with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Bailey and Tielemans both went off in the fixture with suspected fatigue, though both will be checked on their return to the training ground.

Villa will train in the UK tomorrow morning before flying to Mostar for their final Conference League Group E fixture. Emery’s men sit top of the standings after winning their last four matches but still need a point in Bosnia to guarantee progressing straight through to the last-16.