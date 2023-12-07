Ally Robertson: Foxes winner reminded me of ‘79 and facing Red Star!

It led to many debates about the manner of the visitors’ late winner. My view was that it was great for us to get forward like we did – but it just needed us to keep enough players at the back to stop what happened.

We’ve all been in that position, pushing to win a game, putting them under pressure and then all of a sudden they break and have a chance to score.

I’ve been in that position Conor Townsend found himself in! We played Red Star Belgrade at The Hawthorns in the Uefa Cup in 1979 (actually I noticed it was the anniversary of the previous Valencia tie this week) – we were going for the winner and we got beat because I was the only one left back!

We were pushing to win the tie, it was the same there. Playing against top sides, in the league or in Europe back then, you want to beat them. If you’ve got opponents under pressure you try to make it happen.

They were great games, we made so many chances but they broke and scored as I was left two-on-one. Sadly I’d already been booked!