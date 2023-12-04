Carlos Corberan reveals key requirement for rest of West Brom season

A stoppage-time Harry Winks winner condemned Corberan’s side to a gut-wrenching Hawthorns defeat after the host had drawn level with seconds of normal time remaining.

It would have secured a deserved point but the Baggies boss acknowledged fine performances against Southampton and the Foxes recently have yielded no points.

Corberan was at pains to to say he has no concerns about full-strength Albion, but they must find a way to replicate it regardless of opposition.

“The way we competed on Saturday doesn’t change my view of the team,” Corberan said. “I think when we have every player ready and fit we are a strong team. We can compete, like we did against Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester, teams in a good position in the table.

“But this year the table is not only about how you compete against teams of the good level, every single time you are on the pitch if you don’t show a very good level you are not going to win football games.”

Corberan referenced lowly positions of Coventry, in 17th, or 20th-placed Stoke as an example of a strong division.

“You see Coventry’s position in the table, you see Stoke’s position in the table, these teams are going to demand of you the same that Ipswich or Leicester is demanding of us.

“This year the competition is amazing, and the level of the opponent is amazing too. The fact we competed against Southampton, where we lost, we competed on Saturday, but we lost, shows we still need to do more things to win the games.”

Albion have, meanwhile, lost winger Matt Phillips for at least a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.