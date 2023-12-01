West Brom v Leicester - Match preview

The Foxes may come to The Hawthorns as front-runners but Albion will provide them with arguably their sternest test of the season.

The Baggies go into the game on the back of eight clean sheets in 13 games, with five of those coming in the last seven outings.

And that defensive solidity is going to be key for Albion according to Carlos Corberan, against one of the division’s most potent strike forces, with only Ipswich having scored more than the Foxes this season.

Asked about his side’s recent clean sheet record, Corberan said: “I think there are many different ways to achieve this, no? If you see right now Leicester is the team that has conceded less goals in the competition, I think only 10 goals.

“They don’t defend! They attack. The keeper doesn’t make saves, the keeper makes passes because he’s (like) a midfielder or centre-back! So there are many types of ways to compete well and you need to find your way.