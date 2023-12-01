Conor Townsend: Leicester 'might not fancy' Albion

The Baggies are top of the form table as they welcome Enzo Maresca’s side to The Hawthorns on the back of seven wins in their last ten outings.

Leicester arrive as league leaders but have lost two of their last five games, and while paying respect to their quality squad, Townsend questioned whether the Foxes will fancy visiting Albion on a ground where they have lost just once all season.

The left back, who could take the armband on Saturday if Jed Wallace fails to recover from a shoulder injury, said: “We know what a tough game it’ll be. They’re top of the league for a reason and we’re in good run of form. They’ll be looking at it maybe not fancying it, coming to us where it’s been a difficult place for teams to come – that’s what we’ve made it.

“It’ll be a great game, two good teams going at it and hopefully we can come out on top.

“I’d be very surprised if it wasn’t full, I imagine the place will be bouncing come 12:30. Leicester fans, it’s only a short trip and they’ll sell out theirs.

“Hopefully we can continue making The Hawthorns a fortress and make it an intimidating place to come.”

Albion have changed formations at times this season - with Townsend finding himself out of the side for a period.

In recent weeks he has retained his place on the left of a back four, while being given a freedom to move into midfield along with fellow full back Darnell Furlong.

That was evident in the recent win over Ipswich, and Townsend explained how that freedom and responsibility from Corberan is making life difficult for the opposition.

“Yeah it is good and I think you see a lot of teams doing it,” explained Townsend.

“Trent has been doing it at Liverpool where he comes into midfield, and at City they play with centre back moving into midfield.

“I’ve never done it before. I enjoy it, I feel more involved in the game and I think I can offer a lot in that position.

“The main thing with the freedom between us we all know what we’re doing, so if I’m rolling in then someone is rolling out and vice versa.

“It is more difficult for the opposition if we are constantly moving, it is difficult for them to deal with, with who they are picking up

“It gives them more headaches and problems to solve.”