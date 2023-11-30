Youri Tielemans explains why Aston Villa's clash with Legia Warsaw will be different to first leg

Villa host the Polish club in what is effectively a play-off to determine who finishes top of Europa Conference League Group E.

A draw would be enough to put both through to the knockout stages but leave Legia in the driving seat heading into the final round of matches, while a win would secure top spot for the visitors.

Villa, meanwhile, need to win by two goals or more to clinch the group at this stage, though for Unai Emery’s team there is also the matter of exacting revenge for the 3-2 suffered in Poland on the competition’s opening night.

Tielemans believes the experience, in front of a deafening Legia support, may have been a blessing with Villa having gone on to win their next three matches.

And he hopes it will be a case of roles reversed tonight with the visitors having to contend with a sold out Villa Park, where the hosts have won 16 of their last 17 matches in all competitions.

“I think it was maybe a warm welcome into the competition, to put us with both feet on the ground to make sure we don’t have any more negative results,” said Tielemans.

“We play at home and I know we have our fans behind us. Over there it was going to be a tough atmosphere but then tomorrow, it will be tough for them. I think the intensity we put in their place wasn’t enough and we got hit on the counter three times. We have to manage that better and we have to be aware of that tomorrow.”

As Villa have grown into the competition, so Tielemans has come to the fore after initially struggling to make an impact following his summer arrival on a free transfer.

The Belgium international scored his first goal for the club in last month’s 4-1 win at AZ Alkmaar and having started every match in Europe so far, finally made his full Premier League debut in the 3-1 win over Fulham prior to the international break. He then made a telling contribution off the bench in Sunday’s 2-1 victory at Tottenham, which moved Villa into the top four.

“My confidence had always been there, it was more so having that reference game for myself to have a really good performance and then to build on that,” said Tielemans, when asked about the importance of the match in Alkmaar.

“That last couple of weeks have been really good I want to continue like this.

“I am the same man, the same player. I had moved clubs and you know the rest. The last few weeks have been really good and I am really happy with that. I just want to carry on and I just want to continue in that positive way. For the whole squad Europe has been good I think because the manager has always made changes in that competition.

“It has been great for everyone to get some playing time and to show ourselves for the guys who play less in the Premier League. I have played more and more and that’s what you want as a player.”

For Legia boss Kosta Runjaic, the trip to Villa Park represents a trip down memory lane. The German spent two weeks with Villa while completing his pro licence in 2005, during David O’Leary’s time as manager.

O’Leary’s assistant, Roy Aitken, provided lifts from his hotel to the training ground.

Tonight he knows there can be no room for sentiment.

Runjaic, who compared the teams to David and Goliath before their first meeting, said: “We will have to fight tomorrow and play at the highest level.

“The challenge is big, but we want to present Polish football and Legia from a very good side. I’m excited. I think my players feel the same way.”