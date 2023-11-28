Carlos Corberan full of praise for West Brom duo Kyle Bartley and Jed Wallace

The 32-year-old experienced defender played a big part in Corberan's opening games as Baggies manager last season - netting in wins over Stoke and QPR.

However injuries hampered the second half of the campaign before he returned in the final weeks of the season.

So far in the current campaign, the former Leeds United man has been a mainstay alongside Cedric Kipre, playing in 14 of Albion's 18 games in all competitions.

And Corberan has given the defender high praise for his performance in the impressive win over Ipswich.

He said: "I saw...maybe the best game that I saw him playing, yes.

"I need to analyse in detail, but I think he was very quick in the high press, he was defending very well and helping the team to attack.

"I need to see the GPS but it looked like every time we passed to the keeper he was making a sprint to drop and it says many good things about him."

Asked whether Bartley is among the best defenders in the division, he added: "But it is not my opinion - if you see his career and minutes in the Championship and Premier League, it shows you can only have these minutes in the Premier League and Championship if you are a good player in the division."

Elsewhere, the Baggies boss also spoke on Jed Wallace's man of the match display in the victory over the Tractor Boys.

Club captain Wallace struggled for form earlier in the season - but Corberan insists there is one thing you can never doubt with the former Millwall wide man.

He added: "He was excellent, but if you wanted to win this game everybody had to show the level.

"It's true his commitment is at the maximum.

"Sometimes for Wallace the games are going to work the way he wants, sometimes not, but you can never have doubts that he is going to make his best for his team. Never."