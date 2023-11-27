Shropshire Star
Form is temporary and West Brom captain Jed Wallace is a prime example

What is that old saying? Form is temporary, class is permanent.

By Jonny Drury
Published
Jed Wallace was named man of the match against Ipswich (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

That is a statement that we don't hear an awful lot in the modern era and at a time where, if a player has a handful of bad games, for some they are automatically a bad player.

We see it all the time don't we and for many it is caused a lot by the hysteria of social media.

We see it more and more at clubs up and down the country, and we have seen it at Albion in recent times.

I can remember periods in the last few years where Matt Phillips was written off by many. And I must admit, personally I never stretched to stating he was past it, but in Albion's bleak times I did ask the question of whether his time at the club may be coming to an end.

Phillips has proved that isn't the case - but the main example of this, certainly in recent weeks is Jed Wallace.

Calls to drop Wallace from the starting line-up had been growing earlier in the campaign.

