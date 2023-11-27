Form is temporary and West Brom captain Jed Wallace is a prime example

That is a statement that we don't hear an awful lot in the modern era and at a time where, if a player has a handful of bad games, for some they are automatically a bad player.

We see it all the time don't we and for many it is caused a lot by the hysteria of social media.

We see it more and more at clubs up and down the country, and we have seen it at Albion in recent times.

I can remember periods in the last few years where Matt Phillips was written off by many. And I must admit, personally I never stretched to stating he was past it, but in Albion's bleak times I did ask the question of whether his time at the club may be coming to an end.

Phillips has proved that isn't the case - but the main example of this, certainly in recent weeks is Jed Wallace.

Calls to drop Wallace from the starting line-up had been growing earlier in the campaign.