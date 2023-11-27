Carlos Corberan buoyed by West Brom's 'massive lift' ahead of busy schedule

The Baggies boss was able to name his strongest matchday squad of the season on Saturday and The Hawthorns hosts made light works of high-flying Ipswich with an eye-catching 2-0 victory.

Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana scored early in either half – as the return of John Swift and Josh Maja, from calf and ankle injuries respectively, gave Albion's squad a strong look and the head coach some options in reserve on the bench. Both were introduced as substitutes inside the final 20 minutes.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah missed out with a pain in his knee, but with a trip to Cardiff tomorrow night, Albion looked stacked with options.

Corberan said: "A massive difference. For me, if we have everyone ready and available we are strongest.

"When you lose players, you reduce the options to compete better, because if you have one group of good players – and they are ready to compete – it's only something positive you have.

"I think they feel strong when they see players performing well and when they see everyone ready to help the team, this is a very positive feeling that we need to keep.

"Keep managing the minutes, managing well the training, because when we have everyone available and ready to help the team is when we are strongest."

Albion, who climbed to fifth, were completely deserved winners against a Tractor Boys side who failed to score for the first time in 23 games this season and lost by two goals for the first time in almost two years.

Corberan's men, meanwhile, lead the way in the Championship with next Saturday's visitors Leicester on eight clean sheets.

Asked if he felt the win was his side's best home display of the season, Corberan said: "I don't know...it was the necessary performance to win today – yes.

"The best one? I don't know. I was watching the team play with a lot of personality, resilience and maturity, and that is key."

Asked if he was now seeing more 'personality' from his Albion side, he replied: "More, yes. More personality, more braveness, more solutions with the ball, more trying to attack and in the difficulty trying to break the press in one way that helps us create something, not breaking the press in a way to just refuse the ball.

"I see the team trying to show its level on the pitch and you need personality to do this."