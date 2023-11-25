Carlos Corberan addresses West Brom player deals with a number out of contract in summer

A significant portion of Albion’s senior squad see their terms expire at the end of the season, including several regulars in Corberan’s starting XI this season.

Long-serving players Kyle Bartley and Matt Phillips have deals expire, as do Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre. Erik Pieters, Nathaniel Chalobah, Adam Reach and Martin Kelly are also out of contract, as are youngsters Tom Fellows and Ted Cann, among others.

Corberan said: “First of all I am fully focused on this year – and I know some of them finish their contracts but is something that is still far from this moment.

“Sometimes you can watch the players in the last year of their contract as something negative or positive. There are positives or negative in every single thing.

“The important thing is which players we have (here) right now and which players we compete with right now. How we are going to face the future – we will see in the future. Right now, I see the risk of having players in the final year of the contract can be the commitment with them.

“But I see the commitment with them to the club cannot be higher. I’m watching everyone being very committed with the club, team and squad. That’s the most important thing.”

Phillips and Bartley, both 32, when fit and available, have been important members of Corberan’s squad in his 13 months in charge. The former in particular has been described as one of the head coach’s most consistent performers and been rediscovered in a wing-back role.

Midfielder Mowatt and centre-back Kipre have both grown into essential members of the Spaniard’s squad this season after loans away at Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Cardiff, respectively.

Corberan, whose side return to action at home to Ipswich this evening, explained that commitment levels are the important factor when judging a player in the latter stages of their contract.

Albion are understood to be in advanced talks with a group buying the club from absent controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai – and any completion of a deal will begin to change the financial landscape of the club.

Corberan’s hands have been tied behind his back for his tenure so far, with no investment to sign players and having to move assets on to balance books as the club took a £20million loan to cover costs.

But a takeover of the club, while not expected to bring a transfer war chest for the boss to spend freely, would stabilise finances and aid subjects such as contracts.

“If they are in the last year or first year – the important thing is the commitment, to this year to the club,” the head coach added. “The commitment is the most important thing. I cannot find an excuse with this, I cannot complain about any (lack of) commitment.

“What happens in the next year is something in the passing of time the club will look at and analyse – because there are things that will impact these decisions, but it is part of the future.

“In the present now we evaluate every player we have, how they link with the club and squad, and for me the level is excellent.”

Corberan agreed that members of his squad have been motivated and inspired to improved performances due to their contract statues.

“Yes – 100 per cent,” he answered. “Sometimes when you are in the last year you know everything you are going to achieve in the future in this club or out the club depends on how you compete in the year, so this is positive too.

“It’s the love for your job, your club, your team-mates, that needs to move you more than the years on the contract you have left.”