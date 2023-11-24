West Brom boss Carlos Corberan impressed with condition of returning duo

The attacking pair have spent a couple of months on the sidelines but returned to training this week and are available for tomorrow evening’s visit of high-flying Ipswich.

Attacking midfielder Swift remains Albion’s six-goal top scorer and the presence of Maja, the striker signed as a free agent in the summer, eases the burden on fellow centre-forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

“One thing is to be available and another is to be ready – you can be ready for one (particular) part of the game and ready for more minutes,” Corberan said.

“Both are experienced players, both are very professional and know how to do the job and both are players that love football, so they have been working very quick and very strongly to be in the best condition to come back.

“That’s why I am happy in the way I was watching both of them.”

The head coach added of his increased options for the clash: “First of all I need to make a decision in terms of the squad because when you increase the options, some of the players that maybe could be in the first XI maybe could be out of the squad.

“That is the negative thing of the positive thing. The positive thing of course is they come back, can help the squad, you need to see how they arrive (back) and in terms of the minutes.”

Albion posses a modest-sized squad this season and it was stretched in the weeks of September and October, with numerous attacking absentees limiting Corberan’s options. There were times when members of the under-21s squad were called on to fill out the matchday squad.

Former Sunderland and Bordeaux striker Maja was still finding his feet after a limited pre-season before checking into The Hawthorns as a free agent when he injured his ankle in a late incident against Bristol City in September.

He has only made five substitute appearances and is still awaiting a first start.

The head coach revealed yesterday both Swift and Maja are in contention to start barring any late hiccups. Grady Diangana is fine following a minor ankle scare on international duty with DR Congo. Fellow attacker Jeremy Sarmiento returned to fitness prior to the break and is also vying to be involved.