Steve Bruce makes West Brom promotion call and discusses potential return to football

Bruce has been out of work since departing Albion in October last year - having won just one of the opening 13 games of the campaign, a run that left the club in the Championship relegation zone.

He had taken over from Valerien Ismael in February 2022 but won just eight of his 32 games in charge during his sport spell.

Since then Albion have flourished under Corberan while dealing with difficult circumstances both on and off the field.

A number of key injuries have hampered Albion this season, amid a back drop of off field financial issues that left Corberan only able to bring in a limited number of players in the summer.

Talk of a potential takeover has increased in recent weeks and despite the off field issues, Bruce believes Albion can compete in the promotion race.

He said: "West Brom brought in the likes of Jed Wallace, Erik Pieters, John Swift, and Thomas-Asante, who are all good players at that level.

"They've reached the consistency needed to have a decent run, and I think they have a chance of staying in the top six if they stay free from injuries.

"We're talking about ownership, finances, and all the rest of it with West Brom, and all of that needs to be sorted to give the manager a chance.

"It's not easy when you can't add to your squad. They brought in three free transfers when I was there and we could only spend £300,000 on Thomas-Asante.

"That's just what we had to work with. It's important those issues get resolved so they can make the squad a bit bigger. It'll be interesting to see.

"They still have a chance due to the way the Championship is. They've still got some very decent players."

Elsewhere, the 62-year-old, who has in recent months been linked with Gillingham job prior to the appointment of his former Albion first team coach Stephen Clemence, is looking to get back into the game.

Speaking to Gambling Zone revealed he is open to anything, whether it be a manager, an assistant to a young manager, or another role.

He added: "I'm looking to get back into football, whether that's an international job, a director of football, an assistant to an up-and-coming manager, or a consultation role.

"I'm open to anything as I miss the game. International management would appeal to me at my age, but I find speculation disrespectful while a manager is in place.

"Once the manager position is free, then they can give me a call."

Bruce was speaking to Gambling Zone: gamblingzone.com