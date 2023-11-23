Premier League predictor: Where will Wolves and Aston Villa finish?

All 20 clubs have now played a dozen matches as the table starts to take shape.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves side return from the break in a positive position - sitting 12th in table following three wins and and two draws in their last six outings.

They take travel to Fulham on Monday evening and could potentially climb into the top half of the table should results go there way.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa are one of the season's surprise packages with their sensational home form playing a part in their best start to a campaign in 25 years.

Unai Emery's men are sitting just a point outside the Champions League positions behind Tottenam - and could move into fourth with a victory at the London Stadium on Sunday.

With 26 games remaining in the campaign, data experts at BetVictor have been forecasting what the final standings could look like in their latest predictions.

Experts use data from 10,000 computer stimulations and take into account match data and results.

So, what are the experts predicted for Wolves and Villa?

Final Premier League table as predicted by Bet Victor

1 - Man City - 81

2 - Arsenal - 78

3 - Liverpool - 77

4 - Newcastle United - 73

5 - Aston Villa - 67

6 - Brighton - 64

7 - Spurs - 63

8 - Brentford - 60

9 - Manchester United - 60

10 - Chelsea - 51

11 - West Ham - 49

12 - Crystal Palace - 47

13 - Fulham - 44

14 - Nottingham Forest - 43

15 - Wolves - 43

16 - AFC Bournemouth - 35

17 - Everton - 32 (with ten point deduction)

18 - Luton Town - 29

19 - Burnley - 25

20 - Sheffield United - 23