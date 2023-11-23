Jacob Ramsey gives Aston Villa boost ahead of Tottenham Hotspur trip

The 22-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign so far - having missed the opening to the season after suffering a broken foot while playing for England in the European Under-21 Championships in the summer.

He returned in mid September and came off the bench in the UEFA Conference League defeat to Legia Warsaw and Villa's win over Chelsea.

The midfielder then netted in the 6-1 win over Brighton - but suffered a re-occurrence of his broken foot.

Villa boss Unai Emery has previously said he hoped Ramsey would be fit to face Spurs following the international break.

And that looks like it may well be the case, with Ramsey returning to training at Bodymoor Heath.

Villa posted a video on social media showing Ramsey back alongside his team mates - with supporters excited to see whether he features in the trip to the London Stadium on Sunday.