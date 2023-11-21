Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins fighting for England place

The striker, who has been in fine form for his club, was given a chance from the start by Gareth Southgate in the EURO qualifier on Monday.

However, Watkins cut a frustrated figure and struggled throughout the game as England went 1-0 down before eventually drawing 1-1.

Watkins was replaced by star man Harry Kane after 58 minutes and the Bayern Munich striker had an instant impact by playing a part in the own-goal to pull England level.

Despite the disappointing performance, Watkins feels he has done enough to warrant being in the side and will fight for a place on the plane to the EUROs next summer.

"I feel like I've proved myself so far, but we're only early on in the season," Watkins said via Sky Sports.

"I've got to keep plugging away until the end of the season, keep scoring goals and bringing a different dimension to the team.

"Everyone knows what Harry can do, but I give us something different.

"I just have to keep going, keep doing well for my club and see where that takes me at the end of the season."