Defender Maz Pacheco insists Aston Villa have come through their rut

The Villains lost their opening five games in the Women’s Super League, and will be looking to build on back-to-back wins in all competitions when they travel to West Ham on Sunday.

Carla Ward’s side cruised to a 5-0 win at Sheffield United in the FA Women’s League Cup, before posting a first league win of the season at Bristol City.

“It’s been good. Off the back of the County Cup, it was good to get two wins on the bounce,” Pacheco told the club website.

“Just that togetherness and going through a rut was hard, but coming out the other end of it is worth it.”

Wolves, Stourbridge and Albion will all be in Birmingham Challenge Cup quarter-final action over the weekend.

Wolves host Boldmere St Michaels looking to build on their emphatic 8-0 victory over local rivals Stourbridge in the FA Women’s League Cup last time out.

The black and gold have gone 12 home games without tasting defeat in all competitions – winning 10 in the process at New Bucks Head.

Stourbridge will be aiming to respond from that catastrophic result when they travel to Rugby Borough Women.

Villa face a trip to Solihull Moors, although they will likely field a second team with the senior squad in WSL action.

That is also set to be the case for Birmingham City, who visit Albion in the cup on Sunday.

Albion have gone through a difficult patch in the league with three straight defeats. But they’ll be looking to build on their 8-2 win over Lye in the FA Women’s League Cup.

Birmingham will be in Women’s Championship action as Durham visit St Andrew’s.

The Blues have been on a fantastic run of form of late – winning five matches on the spin, and going six games without tasting defeat.

Sporting Khalsa will be involved in cup competition as Stafford Town visit the Guardian Warehouse Arena after winning three on the spin.

Kidderminster Harriers and Lye Town face first round fixtures in the Premier Cup.

Kidderminster travel to Coundon Court, while West Midlands League Premier Division leaders Lye visit Crusaders.