Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings vs Southampton as two get 8's
Lewis Cox gives his player ratings following the 2-1 defeat at Southampton.
Alex Palmer
Didn’t have too much to do. Unlucky to see a superb save fall to Smallbone on the rebound. Otherwise untroubled.
Untested 7
Darnell Furlong
Elements of both Saints goals came from his side, but Furlong was decent going the other way. Threat in attack.
Attacked 7
Cedric Kipre
Continues his excellent form. Defended so well with blocks and tackles. So good on the ball and spraying passes around.
Excellent 8
Kyle Bartley
Second goal of the season and another dominant, composed performance. Defended well again.
Solid 7
Conor Townsend
Didn’t quite go his way in the first period as Albion struggled to get going. Better after break but caught at back for winner.
Caught 6
Okay Yokuslu
Bright and better again for the second game running. Looked on the front foot and moved the ball well.
Better 7
Nathaniel Chalobah
Handed a start, possibly surprisingly, and didn’t quite happen for him. Neat in parts but not much influence. Off on 55.
Quiet 6
Jed Wallace
Played well. One of his best performances of the season. Lively, useful with ball. Excellent cross for goal.
Delivery 7
Grady Diangana
Started slowly and got caught with the ball but improved as contest went on. Remained a threat throughout.
Improved 7
Matt Phillips
Playing so well at the moment. He was excellent. So smart with the ball, defensively and in attack. Diligent in everything.
Diligent 8
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Something of a mixed bag. His overall play was excellent but a couple of chances came and went. Headed off bar for goal.
Mixed 7
Substitutes
Alex Mowatt (Chalobah, 56) Was exceptional from the bench. Drove Albion forward with top passes. So smart. Could’ve started? 8 Semi Ajayi (Bartley, 81) Couldn’t get involved late on just after goal conceded n/a. Jayson Molumby (Yokuslu, 81) n/a. Tom Fellows (Wallace, 81) Tried some runs late on n/a. Jeremy Sarmiento (Phillips, 81) Couple of crosses. Shame he didn’t come on at 1-1 7. Subs not used: Griffiths, Pipa, Taylor, Pieters.