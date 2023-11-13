Ezri Konsa finally rewarded with dream England call-up

The Three Lions have already booked their place at next summer’s European Championships, and conclude their qualification campaign with fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia.

Gareth Southgate has called up Konsa, Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis and Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer following the withdrawal of Lewis Dunk, James Maddison and Callum Wilson.

Konsa, who has played every league minute for Villa this term, amassed seven caps for England under-21s.

He also won the Under-20 World up in 2017, and the Toulon Tournament in 2018.

The defender will join fellow Villa teammate Ollie Watkins in Southgate’s squad.