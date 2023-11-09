John McGinn dreaming of trophy after Aston Villa Conference League lesson
John McGinn admits he’s dreamed of ending Villa’s long wait for a major trophy but warned they cannot take anything for granted in the Europa Conference League.
By Matt Maher
Villa host AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night knowing a win would leave them on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages of a competition in which they are many people’s favourites. But despite emphatically winning 4-1 in Alkmaar a fortnight ago, McGinn believes they can leave nothing to chance against opponents who arrive in the West Midlands desperate for a result to save their own campaign.