Shropshire Star
Close

John McGinn dreaming of trophy after Aston Villa Conference League lesson

John McGinn admits he’s dreamed of ending Villa’s long wait for a major trophy but warned they cannot take anything for granted in the Europa Conference League.

Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Aston Villa's John McGinn (left)

Villa host AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night knowing a win would leave them on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages of a competition in which they are many people’s favourites. But despite emphatically winning 4-1 in Alkmaar a fortnight ago, McGinn believes they can leave nothing to chance against opponents who arrive in the West Midlands desperate for a result to save their own campaign.

Similar stories
Most popular