Brandon Thomas-Asante on what he can still bring to West Brom

However, he has insisted that he isn't even halfway to achieving his full potential yet.

The striker, who joined from Salford City last summer after an impressive start to the campaign, netted nine times for Albion in his debut season.

For large periods of his time at the club he has been the only fit striker, and this season he has so far scored five goals in 14 outings.

However, he believes there is a lot more to come from him.

He said: "I've definitely learned a lot since joining here. That's credit to all the staff, from the first set when I joined to the ones I'm working with now.

"In the first interview I remember speaking because it is a thing for me that I like to be comfortable and then express myself from that point of comfort.

"It was about getting to the point where I had earned the trust of the boys and then it allows me to play how I want to on the pitch.

"It's more a case of letting out what I can do and I know I've got more to come and I don't think we're even halfway to that point yet."

Thomas-Asante has revealed how his Mum and Dad following him home and away to every Albion game.

And he has also revealed how one of his parents putting the pressure on to score more goals.

He explained: "Speaking with my parents, it is actually my Mum who pressures me for goals.

"You'd usually think it would be my Dad.

"I'm not one to carry pressure and I always want to score and that's never going to change, but I like to come out of games knowing I could've scored or knowing I had it in me to find the net instead of feeling like the game was beyond me.

"This year I've been really happy because there's not a game I've played where I've felt like I've not been a threat.

"There's a lot to learn and I'm not saying all is done with my game, but I'm happy with how we're progressing."