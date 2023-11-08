Carlos Corberan focuses West Brom attention elsewhere amid takeover talk

The head coach insists it “does not help” to consider potential outcomes and that all of his focus much stay in the here and now.

Talks for a takeover from Guochuan Lai at The Hawthorns are ongoing with progressive conversations with an interested party understood to have taken place.

Corberan, who recently marked one year in charge of the club in a challenging era, said: “I don’t like to think to change the circumstances that I am working. I know I have these circumstances and what we need to do is get the best from these circumstances.

“Get the best with the group of players that are a group we believe in, get the best from them when we are having injuries, the best from my staff, from everyone to try to face the situation in the best way we can face it.”

Spaniard Corberan reckons that reminiscing about successful days of the past, or waiting for a positive change can lead to unnecessary frustration.

“The other thing are just expectations or different possibilities that are not real, the only important thing is what is right now,” he said. “When you compare the situation to previous or possible future situations... it doesn’t help. It can create frustration or, I don’t know, a loss of concentration in this moment.

“We are here for a reason and I always say to the players this is our moment to be part of the history of West Bromwich Albion, depending on us which type of history we’re going to write in the club.”

Corberan’s previous job in English football with Huddersfield – while not carrying the same ownership upheaval as at The Hawthorns – also brought challenges and restrictions for the head coach.

The Spaniard achieved a remarkable third-placed finish and run to the play-off final with the Terriers, which ended in a controversial 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, while working with one of the division’s smallest budgets.

After making summer plans to have another crack at promotion, Corberan left just a few weeks before the 2022/23 campaign and subsequently joined Greek outfit Olympiacos. He said in between he still has ambitions to achieve promotion to England’s top flight.