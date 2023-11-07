Carlos Corberan reveals key ingredient in West Brom's impressive recent run

A largely patched-up Baggies side have achieved a haul of 10 points from a possible 12 from four games in a block of five between two international breaks.

Saturday takes Corberan’s men to Southampton’s St Mary’s as fourth hosts fifth in the Championship as Albion look to maintain their place in the play-off for the next international break.

“It’s a massive effort and commitment from the players – that for me has been the key,” was Corberan’s response when asked about the run of form since losing at Blues before the previous break.

“We knew at the beginning of the season that a strong mentality will be key this year and a strong mentality is the key and is going to keep being the key to compete in games.

“And after, when you add to the strong mentality with positive attacking and defensive behaviours, then you have options to win the games. But without the strong mentality that they are playing (with), literally it is impossible.”

Corberan’s hand has been helped somewhat with the return to fitness of players, including Jeremy Sarmiento and Semi Ajayi last time out. But that came at the loss of Kyle Bartley to a shoulder problem.

Other attackers aren’t due back until after the upcoming break, but Albion have made hay.

Corberan added: “The most thing I am pleased with is the effort and behaviour of the players is being rewarded with three points.

“That’s the most important thing in football, afterwards there is momentum and more challenging momentum – unfortunately we are going to move in both in this year - but we need to be strong in the difficult ones and strong in the good ones. That’s why I told you the strong mentality is key to doing something special in the Championship.”