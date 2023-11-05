Semi Ajayi on West Brom's 'day one confidence' and exciting period ahead

The Nigerian international returned from injury and came off the bench to score the third goal in Albion's 3-1 win over Hull City.

He had found himself out of the side due to the form of Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre and Erik Pieters.

However, he has now impressed on his return and he praised Albion's resilient performance as they extended their run to just one defeat in the last nine outings.

Ajayi admits that despite their shaky start to the season, confidence as been high from day one.

He said: “I thought it was really resilient. There were times where we had to dig in, they had spells where they were on top but I think the shape and the resilience from the boys was excellent to ride through the waves.

“I’m sure the gaffer just told the boys where they were going wrong and little fine tunings here and there and it seems like the boys took it on board, because the second half was a lot better.

“There’s been confidence from the first day of the season, we’re very much aware of the capabilities in that dressing room.

“We’ve got full belief in the gaffer as well. Now it’s just about putting the performances together, the team’s gelling well."

Ajayi was introduced after Bartley was unable to play on early in the second half - following a shoulder injury in the first period.

The defender was happy to take his chance - and believes Albion are in for an exciting period with a number of key players set to return to action.

He added: "To be fair, I wasn’t in there at half-time, I was out getting warmed up, getting myself ready because I knew Barts was struggling a little bit. So I was out on the pitch doing what I needed to do to make sure I was ready if and when I was called upon.

“We’re starting to welcome a few players back from injury, and more after the international break. I’m sure there will be a few more, so the squad’s in a really good place.”