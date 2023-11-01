Andy Weston named new Shropshire FA chief

Weston had been put in temporary charge following the passing of former chief executive Mick Murphy in April and starts the role on November 1st.

Having joined the association in April 2021 following previous roles at Staffordshire FA and the English Schools’ FA, the new CEO brings with him over 20 years of experience.

Dave Simpson, chairman of Shropshire FA added: “We are pleased to appoint Andy as our new chief executive, he came through a rigorous recruitment process and showed he has the vision, knowledge and experience to lead Shropshire FA permanently.”

Simpson continued: “Andy has demonstrated over the last five months that he has the attributes that the board was looking for and he led the team during a very difficult period for the association.”

On his appointment, Andy Weston said: “This is a county that has a great passion for football and there are still opportunities to grow and improve the game, whilst I also recognise there are some challenges that we face moving forward.”