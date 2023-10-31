Matty Cash: Relentless Unai Emery makes Aston Villa wins feel like defeats

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 29, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Emery’s men won their 12th consecutive home Premier League match by beating Luton 3-1 on Sunday but it is still not enough for the boss, who believes his team can get even better.

Right-back Cash says he’s never previously experienced a dressing room culture quite like the current one under the Spaniard.

“It’s completely different,” he said. “When you win games, the manager almost makes it feels like we have lost them when we come in and have meetings (the next day).

“That’s the ambition he’s got. You win the game and you are on to the next game and it is like it has been forgotten about. That is why we are doing so well. We come in from a win the next day and it is done. You put it to bed and move on to the next one.”

Villa have won seven of their first 10 Premier League matches to sit fifth in the table and have taken 71 points from 35 matches since Emery arrived at Bodymoor Heath a year tomorrow.

But Cash says the head coach’s demanding approach will ensure no-one gets carried away.

“He is keeping everyone level-headed,” he continued. “Football can change quickly. We are in a good way at the minute and we just want to stay focused, keep doing what we are doing on the pitch every day.

"In the last year we have been a top four team but that does not mean we can take our foot off the gas. We have to keep this run going.”

Villa next travel to Cash’s former club Nottingham Forest on Sunday and he added: “I know it is tough. I played there many years so I am looking forward to it. It is always nice to go back. I love going back. We will be ready for that one.

“Since the manager has come in we have had a fantastic structure. We all know what to do and we all want to go to the same place. You can see it on the pitch.