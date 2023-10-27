'Trust us!' Carlos Corberan tells West Brom boo-boys

Carlos Corberan

The Baggies have been met by half-time jeers from a section of The Hawthorns support over the last week following back-to-back goalless first halves, but Albion have taken four points to climb into the Championship play-offs.

The Spaniard, who this week celebrated a year in charge, admits he appreciates the desire for more attacks and goals but says Albion must be wary of the opposition.

“I always respect a lot the opinion of the people, they pay the money here, to come to the stadium and they need to show if they are happy with what they watch or not,” Corberan said. “There were things we needed to improve from the first half to the second half and that’s what we tried to do, that’s all I understand that they want to see – more goals and more attacks or whatever.

“As a coach I want to see the same, but with the consequence of counter-attacks, sometimes it is easy, sometimes we need to fix things to see what we want to see.

“But the feeling I have from these fans is support, more than any (other) type of action.”

Albion toiled to a goalless draw against newly-promoted Plymouth last Saturday. The Pilgrims had the better of chances and went closest to scoring, though the hosts improved after the break, but not enough to find a breakthrough.

Tuesday night against lowly Queens Park Rangers threatened to follow suit as lacklustre Albion were held at arm’s length by the Rs in the first period.

But a penalty breakthrough on the hour allowed Brandon Thomas-Asante to break the deadlock before star man Grady Diangana converted a second for the simple victory after Gareth Ainsworth’s side had been reduced to 10 men.

Corberan was able to celebrate a midweek victory on the eve of his Baggies anniversary and Albion will be in training this weekend ahead of Monday night’s clash at Coventry, which was moved for Sky broadcast.

The former Huddersfield boss took over Albion in the relegation zone last year and moved to the fringes of the play-offs, before rounding off his 12 months in charge by moving back into the division’s top six, while working under strict financial restraints. Some fans, though, are keen for a higher tempo and more entertainment.

He added: “I want to give the best to our supporters, this is what I want every single time, being here one year or being here on week, like I always say I feel proud to be here at the club, I enjoy it a lot and I don’t feel I could have a better place to work than West Bromwich Albion, that is my honest, honest feeling.

“I’m going to make my best for the club, now we’re here working for one year, I’m only focused to improve and grow to give the best of myself.”

Sixth-placed Albion have netted 20 goals from their 13 league games this term – seven clubs have scored more.

They are ranked considerably lower in the expected goals (xG) statistics, which measures the quality of chances created, and the metric has Corberan’s side well into the bottom half.