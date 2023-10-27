Injury nightmare continues for ex-West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson

Nathan Ferguson (AMA)

Ferguson burst onto the scene at Albion in 2019 with Slaven Bilic promoting the youngster to the first team fold.

He played 21 times as Bilic guided the Baggies back to the top flight - but he turned down a new contract and left to join Crystal Palace.

The decision over a transfer fee went to a tribunal with Palace ordered to pay just £900,000 for the defender.

But his time at the Premier League outfit has been dogged by injuries and he has played just eight minutes of first team action in three years.

He had been recovering from his latest injury, a hamstring problem, and played in an under 21 game on Tuesday.