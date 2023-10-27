Notification Settings

Injury nightmare continues for ex-West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson

Former West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson has suffered another serious set back as his injury nightmare continues.

Nathan Ferguson (AMA)

Ferguson burst onto the scene at Albion in 2019 with Slaven Bilic promoting the youngster to the first team fold.

He played 21 times as Bilic guided the Baggies back to the top flight - but he turned down a new contract and left to join Crystal Palace.

The decision over a transfer fee went to a tribunal with Palace ordered to pay just £900,000 for the defender.

But his time at the Premier League outfit has been dogged by injuries and he has played just eight minutes of first team action in three years.

He had been recovering from his latest injury, a hamstring problem, and played in an under 21 game on Tuesday.

However, he suffered a further injury in a Premier League International Cup game against Monaco and is now set for another significant lay off.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

