Aston Villa duo aiming for November return

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno

Both players experienced setbacks with the injuries which saw them miss the start of the season.

Defender Moreno is yet to feature at all since undergoing surgery on a serious hamstring injury in May, while midfielder Ramsey made just three appearances before suffering a re-occurrence of a broken foot.

Boss Unai Emery is now hopeful both could be back when Villa head to Tottenham on November 26.

“Moreno is going well but to be in the squad, I think it will be after the break for both,” he said.

“Ramsey is also doing well but I think he will need two or three more weeks before he is back training with us.”

Emery, meanwhile, has warned his players not to take their eye off the ball when they face Luton on Sunday.

Villa head into the game on the back of consecutive 4-1 wins and are targeting a 12th consecutive home league victory.

But while the visiting Hatters have won just once this season, Emery believes they are no pushovers.

He explained: “Every match in the Premier League is very difficult. We lost to Everton in the Carabao Cup and they were beaten by Luton in the next match.

“Why? Because in every match teams have a strong structure. Luton are very motivated and that is the team I expect on Sunday. They are going to fight strongly for 90 minutes. We have to respect them.”

Villa’s current home run is their best since 1983 and Emery said: “I think it is increasing the challenge for the opponent as well. They are coming here thinking it is difficult to draw, or win.