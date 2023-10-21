West Brom attacking options still absent for Plymouth – with Jeremy Sarmiento closest to return

Jeremy Sarmiento hasn't featured for Albion since his cameo in the 4-0 rout at Preston, but could become available for the final two games before the international break next month (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan is missing top scorer John Swift, Brighton loanee Sarmiento and striker duo Daryl Dike and Josh Maja for varying periods.

Swift (calf) and Maja (ankle) are still expected back for the resumption of Championship action following the next international break next month.

Sarmiento (ankle), though, could feature in this five-game block of fixtures between now and the next break – but not until the final couple of clashes.

He will not be involved against Plymouth or Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on Tuesday, nor will he feature at Coventry City on Monday, October 30.

But the hope is the Ecuadorian could recover to be involved against Hull at home the following weekend and the trip to Southampton next month before the next run of international fixtures. He was initially forecast four weeks out in between the Preston and Sheffield Wednesday clashes last month, but his absence is set to slightly outrun that.

Asked about Sarmiento's status, Corberan said: "No, he won't be in the team. The only option is that we recover him for the last two games before the international break – maybe. For the first three games, no. If he arrives well, he could help the team in the last two."

Corberan said there was no other fresh injury news from Albion's last fixture, the controversial 2-1 defeat at St. Andrew's a fortnight ago.

"The international players have arrived in very good conditions, the players who have been working here have been training well and recovering well," he added. "Everyone who we don't mention, who is Maja, who is Swift, who is Sarmiento, the last injuries we've had, are in good conditions."

Grady Diangana, Semi Ajayi and Jayson Molumby have returned from international duty with DR Congo, Nigeria and Republic of Ireland unscathed and in contention to face the Pilgrims.

Tom Fellows, who made a bright cameo against Blues, will be involved in the matchday squad as another option the head coach believes is ready to feature.

Other Albion academy youngsters were this week pictured in first-team training, including Fenton Heard, Akeel Higgins, Reece Hall, Josh Shaw, Kevin Mfuamba and the fit-again Reyes Cleary – with one spot on the first-team bench unaccounted for and up for grabs against Plymouth tomorrow.

"Of course, the academy is key," the head coach said. "The way our academy is working, we are very connected with them. With the coach and with the players. This international break we have had 20 players everyday, or 22. Eight players of the B team have been working with us, minimum six, maximum eight. During the international break we have had trainings of 20 or 22.