Aston Villa looking to end losing run at home to Spurs

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward

The Villans have opened the new season with three defeats on the spin against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

They sit second from bottom, with only Bristol City sitting below them on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have climbed into fourth after registering back-to-back wins.

Wolves resume league action in the National League Northern Premier Division with a trip to local rivals Albion on Sunday.

Albion, who sit third from bottom, were condemned to a catastrophic 7-2 defeat at Stourbridge last time out.

Wolves head into the weekend in second and sit seven points adrift of league leaders Burnley while boasting two games in hand.

Newly-promoted Stourbridge travel to Liverpool Feds looking to build on their thumping victory over Albion.

The Glassgirls are currently eighth and have lost just one of their last four league games.

Birmingham City will be buoyed by a recent three-match unbeaten streak, which included a 4-0 win over Sheffield United last time out, when they host Watford in the Women’s Championship.

Sporting Khalsa face Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup third qualifying round at the Guardian Warehousing Arena.

Lichfield City are also in FA Cup action at home to Lincoln City, while Lye Town travel to St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop.

In the West Midlands League Division One North, rock-bottom Darlaston Town (1874) host AFC Telford.

Darlaston are yet to register a single point and have lost their first six league games.

Walsall will be aiming to end a run of three games without a win (two draws, one defeat) when Leek Town visit Dales Lane.

Bewdley Town host Kingfisher LFC in the West Midlands League Division One South with both sides separated by just one point.

Rock-bottom Sedgley & Gornal United face Hereford Pegasus at the Dell Stadium.