West Brom youngter Mo Faal will be 'unplayable' in two to three years

West Brom youngster Mo Faal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old Albion academy graduate is currently on a season long loan with the League Two club, and has already bagged four goals in 12 league appearances.

His latest move came on the back of a spell with AFC Telford United early last season, before he went on to net ten goals in 16 appearances for AFC Fylde.

And McCann has tipped the Gambian born youngster to be a top player and believes he will be 'unplayable' in two to three year time.

He said: "He is going to be a top player, we can see that.

"We are fortunate we have got him on his first EFL loan, but I think, give him two or three years, the lad is going to be unplayable.

"We were talking about how it would be great to have him for the next two or three years, but unfortunately he is not our player.

"He is a really grounded kid who wants to learn and get better, and that is half the battle these days.

"You can have good players who maybe get to the point where they don't want to learn.

"Mo isn't like that, he wants to get better and he wants to learn."

Faal was in and around Carlos Corberan's Albion squad in pre-season and made a handful of appearances.

Corberan and Albion then decided the striker needed EFL experience, and he was sent out on loan alongside fellow striker Jovan Malcolm, who is currently with League One Cheltenham Town.

The club are keeping close tabs on Faal through loans manager and club legend Chris Brunt, with McCann revealing the former Baggies man is in regular contact with both him and the striker about improvements to his game.

He added: "It is progressing well and getting better all the time.

"He can take knocks and is a physical, strong young player who gets into pockets and receives the ball.

"But we want Mo in the box between the posts and we are working a lot with Mo showing him bits and pieces from centre forwards I have worked with previously.

"I've sat with Mo and looked at Jonson Clarke-Harris and how he gets into positions.

"Chris Brunt speaks to him a lot and to me with regards to Mo, and the initial feedback is that he was not in the box, so we are working to get him in between the posts.