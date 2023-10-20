Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo available for West Ham clash amid illegal gambling investigation

By Matt Maher

Villa have confirmed Nicolo Zaniolo is available for Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham as he assists the Italian authorities with their investigation into illegal gambling.

Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo

Zaniolo left Italy’s national team training camp last week after being interviewed by police over allegations he used illegal betting sites. The 24-year-old is due to be quizzed by prosecutors in Turin during the next few days.

In the meantime, he has been training at Bodymoor Heath and will be available to play against the Hammers when Villa return to action following the international break.

A Villa statement released on Friday morning also confirmed the 24-year-old had met with club officials to discuss the situation.

Lawyers representing Zaniolo insist he never gambled on football matches and only played blackjack and poker on sites he did not realise were illegal at the time.

Villa’s statement read: “Aston Villa can confirm Nicolò Zaniolo is assisting the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the relevant authorities’ investigation into alleged illegal betting activity. The player has also met with senior officials at the club.

“Zaniolo is training as normal with the first-team squad and available for selection ahead of this weekend’s match with West Ham United.

“No further comment will be made by the Club during this ongoing process.”

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who also left the national team camp after being questioned, this week admitted to placing bets on matches while playing for Milan. He is expected to receive a ban of around 12 months.

Juventus star Nicolo Fagioli, the first player to speak to prosecutors, was handed a seven-month suspension earlier this week.







