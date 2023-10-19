Nicolo Zaniolo expected to be available for Aston Villa amid Italian betting investigation

Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Chelsea. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The final decision on whether he features against the Hammers rests with Villa head coach Unai Emery, who will make a judgement on the attacker’s mental state after a week where his name has been prominent in the headlines.

Zaniolo is back in training at Bodymoor Heath, having left Italy’s national team camp after being interviewed by police investigating illegal gambling.

Villa official have spoken to the 24-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Galatasaray and are willing to offer their support, while also keeping tabs on developments in Italy. Zaniolo is expected to be questioned by the Turin public prosecutor’s office in the next few days.

Lawyers representing the former Roma stat insist he never gambled on football matches and only played blackjack and poker on sites he did not realise were illegal at the time. Records from his mobile phone, seized last week when investigators visited Italy’s training camp, are likely to be pivotal to the case.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who also left the national team camp after being questioned, this week admitted to placing bets on matches while playing for Milan. He is expected to receive a ban of around 12 months.

Juventus star Nicolo Fagioli, the first player to speak to prosecutors, was handed a seven-month suspension earlier this week.