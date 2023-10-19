John McGinn says breaking down tough opponents is Aston Villa's next step

Aston Villa's John McGinn

Unai Emery’s team, who return to action when they host West Ham on Sunday, have plundered 13 goals in their first three home Premier League matches.

But they struggled last time out at Villa Park in the Europa Conference League against Zrinjski Mostar before McGinn bagged a late winner and were then held to a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

McGinn said: “When teams come and sit deep, defend with five and six, that’s where we need to improve.

“We need to be more patient, make more runs. It’s something we’re aware of and we’re working hard on but like the manager says all the time we are progressing as a team, we’re getting there.”

Villa sit fifth in the table after eight matches and there is a growing belief among players they can challenge for Champions League qualification this season.