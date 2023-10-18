Notification Settings

Former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi suspended over Israel and Gaza social media post

By Jonny Drury

Former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi has been suspended by German club Mainz over a social media post relating to the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi
The 28-year-old Dutchman, who only joined Mainz last month, has since deleted the post which his club felt was "unacceptable".

A statement from the Bundesliga side read: "FSV Mainz 05 have relieved Anwar El Ghazi of his training and matchday-related duties.

"The decision comes as a result of a since-deleted social media post from the 28-year-old that appeared on Sunday evening.

"In the post, El Ghazi took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable by the club.

"Prior to making this decision, the club and the player had engaged in an in-depth discussion.

"Mainz 05 respect the fact that there are varying perspectives on the decades-long, complex conflict in the Middle East.

"However, the club are distancing themselves from the content of the social media post in question, as it does not align with the values of the club."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

