Alex Mowatt didn’t know where he featured for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt (Pic: Adam Fradgley)

Mowatt’s importance to the Baggies this season has been showcased over the last month, where he grasped his chance in the starting XI with a string of impressive displays.

The central midfielder, who was farmed out on loan to Middlesbrough by former boss Steve Bruce, caught the eye of Corberan and supporters in pre-season during the summer as the Spanish head coach cast his eye over returning and young Albion talent.

But Mowatt, 28, conceded it had crossed his mind whether the Baggies boss had him featured in his plans this season.

“Sometimes with the manager he doesn’t speak to you as often and you’re thinking “does he like me or does he not?” it’s difficult,” Mowatt said.

“But I wanted to do my best in pre-season, listen to everyone, watch clips where you need to improve, he’s really helpful in that way. I tried to impress and do what I’m asked.

“I’ve played a few games on the bounce and you feel much fitter just from match fitness compared to any other kind.”

Corberan recently used an apple ripening analogy to describe Mowatt’s wait for a starting chance.

He said it was a case of timing to assess when the midfielder was ready to be picked – and put onus on not moving too early or too late.

The former Barnsley and Leeds midfield man was finally awarded a first Championship start of the campaign at home to Millwall, which ended in a stalemate but Mowatt and Grady Diangana, also back in the reckoning after injury, stood out.

Doncaster-born Mowatt continued: “It’s quite hard to come off the bench in midfield and make a massive impact, you’ve got to get used to how the game is, it’s hard.

“I’d not started for a while, so I was wondering if I was going to start, and then he played me in that game and I did well and ever since I’ve been put in, so so far, so good.

“I think so (there is pressure to go in and perform), going into the game I was thinking ‘this is my chance’, I wanted to have a good game, it was an important game for me.”