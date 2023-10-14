Notification Settings

Ex-West Brom boss Steve Bruce linked with shock move to League Two club

Former West Brom boss Steve Bruce has emerged as a shock contender for the vacant Gillingham job.

Steve Bruce has been linked with a shock return to Gillingham (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The 62-year-old endured a difficult eight months at The Hawthorns, as the club slipped out of the play-offs and were then languishing in the Championship relegation zone having won just eight of his 32 games in charge.

He was sacked in October 2022 with Albion in their lowest league position for two decades - and has been out of work ever since.

Now he has emerged as the shock leading candidate for the vacant Gillingham job - after the League Two club dismissed Neil Harris.

He is currently favourites with the bookmakers to land the role, ahead of ex-Wigan boss Leam Richardson and former MK Dons and Oxford United chief Karl Robinson.

A return would come 44 years after the ex-Albion manager began his playing career at The Gills, where he made 237 appearances during a five year spell.

The reports come just weeks after Bruce was linked with taking over the Republic of Ireland national team, whose boss Stephen Kenny is under pressure following a difficult Euros qualifying campaign.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

