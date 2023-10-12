James Maddison feeling in top form with club and country

England’s James Maddison

The summer signing from relegated Leicester has hit the ground running in north London, scoring twice and assisting five times in the opening eight league games of the new season.

Maddison’s form has played a key part in Ange Postecoglou’s men setting the pace heading into the second international window of the campaign, with Spurs edging out neighbours Arsenal at the top of the division by virtue of goals scored.

Asked if he was in the form of his life, the 26-year-old said: “Potentially, I feel really good to be honest.

“I feel at the top of my game, and that is contributing to wins at the minute, and we have started the season really well, and we have got a good momentum.

“The international break has probably come at a bit of an annoying time in a way.

“You would never, ever not want to represent your country, because I always say it is the pinnacle when I am away with England, but if I’ve got my club head on, we’re in good form, we’re in good momentum, we are unbeaten in the league in eight.

“We came back after the last international break and hit the ground running again and won late against Sheffield United in brilliant circumstances. Hopefully we can do the same off the back of this one and continue the form.”

Maddison was part of the England squad that reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last winter but, due to a niggling knee injury, failed to make an appearance.

Having made his senior England debut in November 2019, the former Coventry and Norwich man would have to wait until the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine earlier this year to pick up a second cap.

Since then, Maddison has started two out of three qualifying fixtures and will be keen to play a large part in the upcoming Wembley double-header which sees England face Australia in a friendly tomorrow before welcoming Italy for a key European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

“So much can happen in a year,” added Maddison. “Over the past year I have worked really hard and played some good stuff, I think. Obviously, I have moved to Tottenham. I feel as though I could potentially be in the best form I have ever been in really.

“And now I feel at home here (with England). I would be happy to play anywhere, when you are wearing the Three Lions there is no feeling like it to be honest.

“If that means I am playing slightly out of position, then so be it. I couldn’t care less as long as I am out there.