Aston Villa's Nicolò Zaniolo and Newcastle's Sandro Tonali questioned over alleged illegal betting

Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo

Zaniolo, who joined Villa on loan from Galatasaray in the summer, has left the Italian national team's training camp alongside Tonali after being questioned by police

In a statement, the Italian Football Federation confirmed that both players had been allowed to return to their clubs.

The statement read: "The Federation communicates that, in the late afternoon today, the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office notified investigation documents to the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently in training with the national team at the Federal Technical Centre of Coverciano.

"Regardless of the nature of the acts, believing that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next few days, the Federation has decided to allow their return to their clubs, even at protection of the same."