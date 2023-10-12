Notification Settings

Aston Villa hopeful of Alex Moreno return by end of month

By Matt Maher

Villa remain hopeful Alex Moreno could be back in action by the end of the month.

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno
The 30-year-old left-back has not played since undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury sustained during a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in May.

Moreno, who became head coach Unai Emery’s first Villa signing when he joined in a £13million move from Real Betis in January, initially returned to training last month before suffering a setback.

The current plan is for him to resume training later in the international break.

Moreno’s return will provide competition and cover for Lucas Digne, who has started all eight of Villa’s Premier League matches in the Spaniard’s absence.

Though the France international has played well, he is also just one booking away from a one-match suspension.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

