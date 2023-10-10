John McGinn slams "ridiculous" stoppage time rules after Aston Villa's draw at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Craig Dawson of Wolverhampton Wanderers clashes with John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on October 08, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images). John McGinn with ref Rob Jones

Sunday’s tetchy 1-1 derby draw between Villa and Wolves featured nearly 18 added minutes, with four in the first half and almost 14 in the second, after officials had indicated there would be a minimum of 12.

While McGinn understands the league’s desire to crack down on time-wasting, he believes the rules brought in at the start of the season are making it “impossible” for players to perform at top capacity for a full match.

He said: “It’s a bit ridiculous to be honest. Supporters want to come and see 90 minutes of fast ferocious football but, with 16 minutes added (like Sunday), I think it is impossible.

“I understand why they are trying to do it. I think even (on Sunday) there was some play-acting, the ball still gets kicked away.

“I do think players are getting better, we are. I think 16 minutes is a bit extravagant. The 30 seconds at the side is also something we need to address. I suppose it is the rules and we just need to get on with it.”

Asked if he felt players were being punished, McGinn replied: “No, I understand. I’ve been watching the Rugby World Cup, the way they respect the referees is brilliant. But football is a different game.

“That is not to say we don’t respect the referees. Things they are trying to eradicate, like dissent and kicking the ball away, it is getting better. But the additional time is a bit mad.”

The added time in Sunday’s second half nearly worked to Villa’s advantage after they laid siege to the Wolves goal following Mario Lemina’s red card, Ollie Watkins hitting the post with the last action of the match.

Victory would have been Villa’s fourth in a row in the league and McGinn said: “It hurts, the chances we had at the end to steal it would have topped off a brilliant week.

“But those can go for you, like the other night, or sometimes it doesn’t. Ollie will be back for the next one and nod that in the net, for sure.