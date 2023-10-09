Emotions run high for West Brom

Referee James Linington’s penalty decision for hosts Blues left a sour taste in the mouth of all connection to the visitors, whose lead was wiped out before City ran out 3-1 winners.
Albion head coach Carlos Corberan admitted he found it difficult to control his emotions as his side slipped to a controversial West Midlands derby defeat.
