Aston Villa player ratings vs Wolves

Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa is challenged by Boubacar Traore (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Emi Martinez

Had not been seriously tested before Wolves opened the scoring with their first effort on target. Saved a long-range effort late on.

Steady 6

Ezri Konsa

Will be frustrated with the goal after letting Hwang nip in ahead of him to meet the cross. Denied at the death by Sa.

Busy 7

Diego Carlos

Had one moment of worry in the second half against Neto, but was otherwise steady in the heart of defence. Won plenty of headers.

Anchor 7

Pau Torres

Got outpaced for the goal, but made swift amends when he scored at the other end a couple of minutes later. Didn’t enjoy facing Neto.

Redemption 6

Matty Cash

Tested Sa with an early volley, which the keeper saved smartly. Limited as an attacking outlet, but stuck to his task in defence.

Resolve 6

Boubacar Kamara

A slightly underwhelming performance from the France international, who was not as dominant or assured as in recent weeks.

Quiet 5

Douglas Luiz

Culpable for the Wolves goal when he dallied on the ball and allowed Hwang to nip in and win it. Not as dominant as in previous matches.

Lapse 6

Lucas Digne

Combined with McGinn against Neto and did a solid enough job for 50 minutes. Always a threat in attack with his crossing ability.

Dogged 7

John McGinn

Provided much of the entertainment in a first half short on quality with his running battle against Dawson.

Leader 7

Moussa Diaby

Started brightly but faded and taken off just past the hour-mark. A day when Villa struggled to get him on the ball in space.

Subdued 5

Ollie Watkins

A much quieter weekend for the striker, though he did provide the cross for Torres’ equaliser, force Sa into a super save and nearly claim the match-winner.

Almost 7

Substitutes