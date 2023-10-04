Wrexham play out draw with rivals to go up

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson on the touchline during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Racecourse, Wrexham. Picture date: Sunday September 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wrexham. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Stags completely dominated the first half and twice hit the woodwork.

Wrexham were pinned back for 20 minutes until they forced a corner from which goalkeeper Christy Pym had to punch away a Ben Tozer header.

But it was one-way traffic after that and Davis Keillor-Dunn headed straight at Arthur Okonkwo from six yards in the 25th minute and five minutes later fired low across the keeper and hit the far post.

Aaron Lewis lifted a first-time finish over from 12 yards after 33 minutes and moments later Ollie Clarke forced Okonkwo to dive to his left from 25 yards to turn his powerful blast onto a post and out as the Welsh side somehow clung on for half-time.

Wrexham were much more on the front foot after the break and Ollie Palmer headed a James McClean free-kick just wide after 52 minutes.

Mansfield substitute James Gale forced Okonkwo to save at his near post after 64 minutes while in the 72nd minute Aaron Hayden headed a corner straight at Pym.