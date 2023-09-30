West Brom showed 'maximum determination' in Preston rout says Carlos Corberan

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion won on the road for the first time this season in one of their most complete performances under the Spaniard and in doing so emphatically ended the hosts' 100 per cent home record.

Darnell Furlong opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a fine strike from distance and Alex Mowatt's neat finish made it 2-0 on half hour. Matt Phillips' deflected strike made it three after the hour and centre-back Kyle Bartley turned in a late fourth for an away day to remember in the rain in Lancashire.

There were wild celebrations between Albion players and the 2,011 travelling Baggies at full-time as Corberan's side delivered on a full-game performance, something the head coach had previously called for having only seen his team perform in fits and starts.

And Corberan reckons the performance and result was down to the belief and determination his squad played with at Deepdale. He said: "I think that every game is totally different. The level of belief and determination to win the game here has been the highest that we can achieve. That's why we achieved the result we wanted.

"We knew that we would have to compete and play better from the first minute until the last one. That's what the Championship demands this year.

"We knew that in previous games, playing very well in some parts of the game was not enough. Of course in football, when you're clinical it makes a massive difference.

We kept playing with five, but when you have a winger playing as a wing back, sometimes you can defend in a different way with the 5-4-1. Maybe it's the first time since Swansea when we played without a specific striker. In football it doesn't mean anything."

Corberan surprised some onlookers with the decision to rest Brandon Thomas-Asante, the club's only fit and recognised striker. Winger Jed Wallace led the line as Corberan made five changes to his starting line-up for the second week running as he continues to place emphasis on a squad game. Thomas-Asante remained an unused sub.

Two players to remain in the line-up were midfielder Mowatt and winger Grady Diangana - who both starred previously in the 0-0 home draw against Millwall.

And both continued their flying form at Deepdale. Mowatt excelled with and without the ball in an excellent midfield three alongside Okay Yokuslu and John Swift, and Diangana led Albion's charge at times, at times looking like the loan player the Baggies enjoyed years ago - and celebrated in style with fans at full-time.

Travelling Baggies got drenched in the rain but cared not one jot as they basked in a marvellous win. Corberan said: "We know how important it is the support can give us and we know how much they make an effort to support the team.

"They buy the tickets, they travel, especially in the weather condition we have, and it was not close to Birmingham so they are making a massive effort. The only thing we want is to reward the effort they are doing.