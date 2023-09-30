Aston Villa reach a ‘big moment’ in season says Unai Emery

Villa manager Unai Emery

The Seagulls arrive at Villa Park sitting third in the Premier League table, three points ahead of the hosts.

Emery believes the contest will offer an indication as to where Villa stand in relation to their top half rivals this term.

He said: “I explained to the players that tomorrow for us is a key moment. We are three points behind them and we are playing at home. We need to use our supporters, Villa Park, trying to add our supporters with us and of course, I think it will be an amazing match.”

Brighton finished one spot above seventh-placed Villa last season and are also dealing with a busy schedule with both clubs playing European football.

Emery said: “They started very strong. They are playing really well. Last week for us, winning at Chelsea, was very important, a key moment against a team usually in the top seven.

“Brighton are now facing teams in the top four and are there. When we are analysing the table, we are three points behind them and it is a very good opportunity to try and catch them.

“We have to face each challenge, being consistent in our mind why? Tomorrow is clear.

“There are 38 matches and for each one there is three points. Sometimes that three points it can be a lot. For me, the three points tomorrow is a lot of points.”